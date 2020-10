Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Just Reached A Major Instagram Milestone



Take a shot for The Rock! On Oct. 8, Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to announce that he is now the most followed man in the world with over 200 million followers on Instagram and over...