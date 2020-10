Offset Subtly Reacts to Cardi B's Declaration That She's Single



Added: 07.10.2020 18:24 | 13 views | 0 comments



Cardi B's estranged husband Offset seems to support her journey as a single woman. In the caption of a new Instagram post, Cardi--who wore a red latex outfit with devil horns in the... Cardi B's estranged husband Offset seems to support her journey as a single woman. In the caption of a new Instagram post, Cardi--who wore a red latex outfit with devil horns in the... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Women