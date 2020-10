If You've Experienced Loss, Theresa Caputo Has Something You Need To Hear



Added: 06.10.2020 12:30 | 5 views | 0 comments



My necklace is the first thing Theresa Caputo points out. We just hopped on Zoom for a virtual interview when she pauses. Your necklace, she says, it's your dad's handwriting,... My necklace is the first thing Theresa Caputo points out. We just hopped on Zoom for a virtual interview when she pauses. Your necklace, she says, it's your dad's handwriting,... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA