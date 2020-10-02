So Awkward Star Archie Lyndhurst Dead at 19



Archie Lyndhurst, the star of the CBBC show So Awkward, has died at the age of 19. The network confirmed the actor's death in a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday, Oct. 1.