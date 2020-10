First-Time People's Choice Award Nominee JoJo Siwa Can't Contain Her Excitement



VIDEO The only thing bigger than her bow is her smile! JoJo Siwa just became a first-time E! People's Choice Award nominee. The 17-year-old shared her excitement in a video... More in www.eonline.com »