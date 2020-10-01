ï»¿Thursday, 01 October 2020
How Steve-O and Others Have Overcome the Jackass "Curse" While Some Are Still Struggling
Added: 01.10.2020 8:00 | 14 views | 0 comments
When Jackass debuted on MTV in 2000, the world had never seen anything quite like it. Here was a group of 10 dudes--quasi-stuntmen, really--who seemed willing to do anything for a gag....
Tags:
SPA
,
Bam Margera
,
Johnny Knoxville
,
MTV
,
Steve-O
