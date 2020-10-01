The Masked Singer's Gremlin Unmasks Himself



Added: 01.10.2020 2:55 | 21 views | 0 comments



Well, that was a new one. This is how it usually goes on The Masked Singer: a group of masked contestants all perform for the audience and for the panelists. The audience and panel then... Well, that was a new one. This is how it usually goes on The Masked Singer: a group of masked contestants all perform for the audience and for the panelists. The audience and panel then... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Audi