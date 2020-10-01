Clare Bronfman Sentenced for Role in NXIVM Scandal



Added: 30.09.2020 21:32 | 17 views | 0 comments



Clare Bronfman has been sentenced for her involvement in the NXIVM scandal. On Wednesday, Sept. 30, the 41-year-old daughter of the late business mogul Edgar Bronfman Sr., was ordered to... Clare Bronfman has been sentenced for her involvement in the NXIVM scandal. On Wednesday, Sept. 30, the 41-year-old daughter of the late business mogul Edgar Bronfman Sr., was ordered to... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA