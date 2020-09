Rebel Wilson Cuddles Up With Boyfriend Jacob Busch During Monaco Getaway



Added: 27.09.2020 22:52 | 3 views | 0 comments



A gala in Monaco with a cute new guy might sound like the plot of a wanderlust-inspiring romance novel, but for Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson, it's just a normal part of her week.... A gala in Monaco with a cute new guy might sound like the plot of a wanderlust-inspiring romance novel, but for Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson, it's just a normal part of her week.... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Rebels