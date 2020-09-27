Lala Kent Addresses Scheana Shay's Comments About Their Friendship



Added: 27.09.2020 19:23 | 13 views | 0 comments



Vanderpump Rules isn't even filming and there's still plenty of drama unfolding. Lala Kent took to Instagram Stories to set the record straight after Scheana Shay recently made... Vanderpump Rules isn't even filming and there's still plenty of drama unfolding. Lala Kent took to Instagram Stories to set the record straight after Scheana Shay recently made... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA