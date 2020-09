The Latest Big Brother Exit Speech Is Iconic--And Sets a Precedent For Diversity on the Show



Added: 25.09.2020 17:35 | 13 views | 0 comments



Big Brother remains a top-rated reality competition show because of its masterful ability to show us what happens when contestants from vastly different walks of life exist together under 24/7... Big Brother remains a top-rated reality competition show because of its masterful ability to show us what happens when contestants from vastly different walks of life exist together under 24/7... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA