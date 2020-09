Dax Shepard Shares He Relapsed, Opens Up About His Battle With Pill Addiction



For 16 years, Dax Shepard has been open about his sobriety journey. And now, he's bravely sharing the bumps in the road he's encountered. During the Sept. 25 episode of Armchair... For 16 years, Dax Shepard has been open about his sobriety journey. And now, he's bravely sharing the bumps in the road he's encountered. During the Sept. 25 episode of Armchair... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA