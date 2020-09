Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Break Up 2 Months After Engagement



Added: 24.09.2020 23:21 | 14 views | 0 comments



Demi Lovato just wants to give her heart a break. Just two months after Max Ehrich proposed to the pop star with an estimated $1 million diamond ring, E! News has learned their... Demi Lovato just wants to give her heart a break. Just two months after Max Ehrich proposed to the pop star with an estimated $1 million diamond ring, E! News has learned their... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Demi Lovato