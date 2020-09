Kathryn Dennis Is Confronted Over White Privilege in Explosive Southern Charm Season 7 Trailer



Added: 24.09.2020 23:44 | 14 views | 0 comments



A Southern s--tshow. Southern Charm is back for a seventh season, but returning cast members Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Austen Kroll and Shep Rose are dealing with a lot more... A Southern s--tshow. Southern Charm is back for a seventh season, but returning cast members Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Austen Kroll and Shep Rose are dealing with a lot more... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA