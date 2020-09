Cardi B Reveals She Has Plenty of Dating Options After Offset Split



Added: 24.09.2020 16:38 | 10 views | 0 comments



Cardi B is a newly single woman--and it sounds like she likes it like that. In mid-September, the rapper took fans by surprise when she filed for divorce from her husband Offset, ending... Cardi B is a newly single woman--and it sounds like she likes it like that. In mid-September, the rapper took fans by surprise when she filed for divorce from her husband Offset, ending... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA