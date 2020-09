James Corden Addresses Rumors About Replacing Ellen DeGeneres



Added: 24.09.2020 15:17 | 1 views | 0 comments



James Corden is speaking out about those Ellen DeGeneres replacement rumors. After reports surfaced this summer that the late-night host, 42, would be replacing the talk show star, 62,... James Corden is speaking out about those Ellen DeGeneres replacement rumors. After reports surfaced this summer that the late-night host, 42, would be replacing the talk show star, 62,... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Ellen DeGeneres