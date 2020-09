Cake Boss Star Buddy Valastro's Hand Is Impaled During "Terrible" Bowling Accident



Added: 23.09.2020 22:59 | 15 views | 0 comments



Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro is recovering from a "terrible" bowling accident that left his hand impaled. The injury happened at his family home in Jew Jersey on Sunday while... Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro is recovering from a "terrible" bowling accident that left his hand impaled. The injury happened at his family home in Jew Jersey on Sunday while... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA