Catherine O'Hara Reveals Which Wig Moira Would Have Worn to Win an Emmy



Added: 21.09.2020 23:30 | 14 views | 0 comments



Catherine O'Hara may have officially won an Emmy last night, but you could say Moira Rose won as well. O'Hara won the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy at the 2020... Catherine O'Hara may have officially won an Emmy last night, but you could say Moira Rose won as well. O'Hara won the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy at the 2020... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA