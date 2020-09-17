Stumptown Canceled Despite Already Being Renewed for Season 2



Well this is a bummer. Despite initially renewing Stumptown for a season two, ABC has now decided to cancel the Cobie Smulders-starring drama. The move is due to timing and scheduling... Well this is a bummer. Despite initially renewing Stumptown for a season two, ABC has now decided to cancel the Cobie Smulders-starring drama. The move is due to timing and scheduling... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA