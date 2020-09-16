Nic Kerdiles Sends Sweet Message to Savannah Chrisley After Their Breakup



Even though Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles are over, he still loves her "to the moon and back." Just one day after the Chrisley Knows Best star announced their breakup on... Even though Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles are over, he still loves her "to the moon and back." Just one day after the Chrisley Knows Best star announced their breakup on...