Top Chef Star Aaron Grissom Dead at 34 After Motorcycle Accident



The culinary world is mourning the loss of Aaron Grissom. E! News confirms Grissom, who competed on season 12 of Top Chef, died Sept. 8 following a motorcycle accident in his native... The culinary world is mourning the loss of Aaron Grissom. E! News confirms Grissom, who competed on season 12 of Top Chef, died Sept. 8 following a motorcycle accident in his native... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA