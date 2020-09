"Inseparable" Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Pack on the PDA With Dinner Date in NYC



Added: 10.09.2020 19:45 | 12 views | 0 comments



Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi appear to have confirmed their relationship status. The 19-year-old model and the 23-year-old actor were spotted holding hands while out on a dinner date in... Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi appear to have confirmed their relationship status. The 19-year-old model and the 23-year-old actor were spotted holding hands while out on a dinner date in... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA