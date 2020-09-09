Amy Schumer Reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis



Added: 09.09.2020 0:12 | 14 views | 0 comments



Amy Schumer is being treated for Lyme disease. The comedian announced her diagnosis in an Instagram post on Tuesday, Sept. 8, noting that it's possible she first contracted the... Amy Schumer is being treated for Lyme disease. The comedian announced her diagnosis in an Instagram post on Tuesday, Sept. 8, noting that it's possible she first contracted the... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA