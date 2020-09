Tamar Braxton's Boyfriend Files for Restraining Order Against Her



Added: 08.09.2020 22:33 | 11 views | 0 comments



It seems there is trouble in Tamar Braxton's relationship. The star's boyfriend, David Adefeso, has filed for a domestic violence restraining order against her, E! News can... It seems there is trouble in Tamar Braxton's relationship. The star's boyfriend, David Adefeso, has filed for a domestic violence restraining order against her, E! News can... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA