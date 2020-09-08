Justin Bieber Debuts Massive Neck Tattoo



Added: 08.09.2020 14:40 | 4 views | 0 comments



Everything's coming up roses for Justin Bieber--quite literally. As evidenced by any shirtless photo of the world-famous pop star, Bieber is no stranger to the art of body ink. With... Everything's coming up roses for Justin Bieber--quite literally. As evidenced by any shirtless photo of the world-famous pop star, Bieber is no stranger to the art of body ink. With... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Justin Bieber