Why RHOP's Wendy Osefo Won't Accept Karen Huger's Dinner Invitation



Added: 06.09.2020 14:00 | 15 views | 0 comments



Not meant to be friends? We're only five episodes into season five of The Real Housewives of Potomac, but Karen Huger has already made it very clear she's not a fan of new... Not meant to be friends? We're only five episodes into season five of The Real Housewives of Potomac, but Karen Huger has already made it very clear she's not a fan of new... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Mac