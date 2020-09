Usher Is Expecting First Baby With Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea



Added: 01.09.2020 3:42 | 5 views | 0 comments



Usher has a Confession(s) to make: He's going to be a dad again! E! News has learned Usher and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea are expecting their first child together. According... Usher has a Confession(s) to make: He's going to be a dad again! E! News has learned Usher and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea are expecting their first child together. According... More in www.eonline.com » Usher Tags: SPA