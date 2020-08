Orange Is the New Black Alum Jackie Cruz Marries Fernando Garcia



Jackie Cruz is officially off-the-market! The Orange Is the New Black alum announced the sweet and special news that she married her longtime love, Fernando Garcia. Taking to Instagram,... Jackie Cruz is officially off-the-market! The Orange Is the New Black alum announced the sweet and special news that she married her longtime love, Fernando Garcia. Taking to Instagram,... More in www.eonline.com