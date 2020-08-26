Power Trip Singer Riley Gale Dead at 34



Added: 26.08.2020 12:42 | 12 views | 0 comments



Riley Gale, the lead singer of the thrash metal band Power Trip, has passed away at the age of 34. The talented artist's family confirmed his death in a statement posted to the... Riley Gale, the lead singer of the thrash metal band Power Trip, has passed away at the age of 34. The talented artist's family confirmed his death in a statement posted to the... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA