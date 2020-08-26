Singer Justin Townes Earle Dead at 38



Added: 26.08.2020 0:42 | 10 views | 0 comments



UPDATE: New details are being revealed following the unexpected passing of singer Justin Townes Earle. A spokesperson with the Metro Nashville Police Department tells E! News that... UPDATE: New details are being revealed following the unexpected passing of singer Justin Townes Earle. A spokesperson with the Metro Nashville Police Department tells E! News that... More in www.eonline.com » Police Tags: SPA