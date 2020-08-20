Supernatural and More TV Shows Resume Production Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic



The boys are back in town and ready to reach the finish line. Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles are officially back on set in Vancouver to film the final two episodes of Supernatural, as...