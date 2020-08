Gold Rush Miner Jesse Goins Dead at 60



Added: 19.08.2020 20:38 | 10 views | 0 comments



Discovery is mourning the loss of a familiar face. Jesse Goins, a miner who appeared on the network's Gold Rush franchise, has passed away. He was 60. "We are absolutely... Discovery is mourning the loss of a familiar face. Jesse Goins, a miner who appeared on the network's Gold Rush franchise, has passed away. He was 60. "We are absolutely... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Gold