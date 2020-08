Counting On's Kendra and Joseph Duggar Are Expecting Baby No. 3



Added: 19.08.2020 14:32 | 9 views | 0 comments



The Duggar family is about to get a little bigger. Joseph Duggar, 25, and his wife Kendra Duggar, 22, are expecting their third child. The Counting On stars announced the news by sharing... The Duggar family is about to get a little bigger. Joseph Duggar, 25, and his wife Kendra Duggar, 22, are expecting their third child. The Counting On stars announced the news by sharing... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA