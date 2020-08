Todd Chrisley Sets the Record Straight on Facelift Speculation



Added: 18.08.2020 21:57 | 10 views | 0 comments



When it comes to what work he's had or not had on his face, Todd Chrisley knows best. The reality star sparked a flurry of questions and speculation on social media on Sunday, Aug.... When it comes to what work he's had or not had on his face, Todd Chrisley knows best. The reality star sparked a flurry of questions and speculation on social media on Sunday, Aug.... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Social media