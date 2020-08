Music Biopics That Hit All the Right Notes



Added: 15.08.2020 12:00 | 6 views | 0 comments



Straight Outta Compton was a straight-up phenomenon. When the biopic--a depiction of the rise and fall of the groundbreaking gangsta rap group N.W.A.--arrived in theaters on Aug. 14,... Straight Outta Compton was a straight-up phenomenon. When the biopic--a depiction of the rise and fall of the groundbreaking gangsta rap group N.W.A.--arrived in theaters on Aug. 14,... More in www.eonline.com » Music Tags: SPA