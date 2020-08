Carissa Culiner Gives Update on Baby Daughter Zoey Before Her Daily Pop Return Next Week



Added: 14.08.2020 15:52 | 9 views | 0 comments



Carissa Culiner is getting back to work! After taking some time off following the birth of her daughter Zoey Grace Culiner back in April 28, 2020, the E! host is making her return to... Carissa Culiner is getting back to work! After taking some time off following the birth of her daughter Zoey Grace Culiner back in April 28, 2020, the E! host is making her return to... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA