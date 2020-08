Bindi Irwin Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Chandler Powell



Added: 11.08.2020 13:53 | 4 views | 0 comments



There's a baby on the way for Bindi Irwin. The conservationist and firstborn child of the late Steve Irwin has announced she and husband Chandler Powell are officially starting a... There's a baby on the way for Bindi Irwin. The conservationist and firstborn child of the late Steve Irwin has announced she and husband Chandler Powell are officially starting a... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Pregnancy