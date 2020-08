Al Roker Reveals What He Misses Most About Filming TODAY Show Pre-Pandemic



Added: 03.08.2020 20:23 | 9 views | 0 comments



Al Roker's new book looks to the past, but the TODAY show weatherman has the future on his mind, too! This is certainly the case for one of his favorite parts of TODAY--interacting... Al Roker's new book looks to the past, but the TODAY show weatherman has the future on his mind, too! This is certainly the case for one of his favorite parts of TODAY--interacting... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA