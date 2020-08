Ellen DeGeneres Show Executive Producer Shuts Down Cancellation Rumors



Added: 01.08.2020 20:06 | 6 views | 0 comments



An Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producer is setting the record straight on rumors surrounding the future of the longtime series. Earlier this week, Andy Lassner spoke out on Twitter... An Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producer is setting the record straight on rumors surrounding the future of the longtime series. Earlier this week, Andy Lassner spoke out on Twitter... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Ellen DeGeneres