GLAAD Media Awards 2020: The Complete List of Nominations



Added: 30.07.2020 14:20 | 8 views | 0 comments



The show must go on! Four months after being postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards are set to take place on Thursday night, July 30. Instead of an... The show must go on! Four months after being postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 GLAAD Media Awards are set to take place on Thursday night, July 30. Instead of an... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Japan