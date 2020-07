Princess Diana's Niece Lady Amelia Spencer Is Engaged



Added: 28.07.2020 22:02 | 8 views | 0 comments



Here comes the bride! Princess Diana's niece, Lady Amelia Spencer, is engaged to Greg Mallett, her boyfriend of 11 years. The real estate guru popped the question to his longtime love... Here comes the bride! Princess Diana's niece, Lady Amelia Spencer, is engaged to Greg Mallett, her boyfriend of 11 years. The real estate guru popped the question to his longtime love... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Prince