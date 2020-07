Riverdale's Vanessa Morgan Is Pregnant With Her First Child



Vanessa Morgan is going to be a mom! On Friday afternoon, the Riverdale star surprised fans on Instagram by announcing she is pregnant and expecting her first child. "Was... Vanessa Morgan is going to be a mom! On Friday afternoon, the Riverdale star surprised fans on Instagram by announcing she is pregnant and expecting her first child. "Was... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Pregnancy