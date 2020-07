Alex Trebek Clarifies Memoir Revelation About "Stopping" His Cancer Treatment



Added: 22.07.2020 23:20 | 9 views | 0 comments



Alex Trebek is reassuring Jeopardy fans that he will continue to seek treatment for stage IV pancreatic cancer. Readers of his new memoir The Answer Is... Reflections on My Life were... Alex Trebek is reassuring Jeopardy fans that he will continue to seek treatment for stage IV pancreatic cancer. Readers of his new memoir The Answer Is... Reflections on My Life were... More in www.eonline.com » Cancer Tags: SPA