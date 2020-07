Riverdale's KJ Apa Bursts Into Tears After Removing "Shard of Metal" From His Eye



Added: 21.07.2020 13:40 | 5 views | 0 comments



Ouch! KJ Apa had to remove a "shard of metal" from his eyeball. The Riverdale star, who portrays Archie Andrews on the CW series, took to Instagram to share a video of the scary... Ouch! KJ Apa had to remove a "shard of metal" from his eyeball. The Riverdale star, who portrays Archie Andrews on the CW series, took to Instagram to share a video of the scary... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA