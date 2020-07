Kacey Musgraves Shows Sweet Support for Ruston Kelly 2 Weeks After Their Breakup



Added: 18.07.2020 23:47 | 16 views | 0 comments



No bad blood here. Kacey Musgraves is still a fan of her estranged husband's, despite the fact that the two recently announced their divorce. Over the weekend, the "Velvet... No bad blood here. Kacey Musgraves is still a fan of her estranged husband's, despite the fact that the two recently announced their divorce. Over the weekend, the "Velvet... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA