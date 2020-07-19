See the First Photos From Princess Beatrice's Wedding Day



Added: 18.07.2020 22:10 | 10 views | 0 comments



Princess Beatrice is a blushing bride in the first photos from her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The lovely portraits were taken at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge,... Princess Beatrice is a blushing bride in the first photos from her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The lovely portraits were taken at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge,... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Prince