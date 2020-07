Bachelor Nation's Jasmine Goode Teases Possible Role on Vanderpump Rules



Added: 17.07.2020 23:20 | 9 views | 0 comments



Could Jasmine Goode become a new face on Vanderpump Rules? It's a thought that crossed her mind when chatting with Scheana Shay on an all-new podcast episode. During... Could Jasmine Goode become a new face on Vanderpump Rules? It's a thought that crossed her mind when chatting with Scheana Shay on an all-new podcast episode. During... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA