Megan Thee Stallion "Grateful to Be Alive" After Suffering Gunshot Wounds



Added: 15.07.2020 20:45 | 6 views | 0 comments



Megan Thee Stallion said she's expected to make a "full recovery" after suffering multiple gunshot wounds over the weekend. She confirmed in a statement that she was involved... Megan Thee Stallion said she's expected to make a "full recovery" after suffering multiple gunshot wounds over the weekend. She confirmed in a statement that she was involved... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA