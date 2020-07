Pregnant YouTube Star Nicole Thea Dead at 24



The YouTube community is mourning the loss of Nicole Thea. The internet sensation, who was pregnant and expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Global Boga, has died at the age of 24. Her... The YouTube community is mourning the loss of Nicole Thea. The internet sensation, who was pregnant and expecting a baby boy with boyfriend Global Boga, has died at the age of 24. Her... More in www.eonline.com » YouTube, SPA Tags: Pregnancy