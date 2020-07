Rapper Lil Marlo Shot and Killed on Atlanta Highway



Added: 12.07.2020 19:20 | 5 views | 0 comments



The world of music has lost a star. News broke on Sunday that rapper Lil Marlo, whose real name is Rudolph Johnson, was shot and killed on an Atlanta highway. He was only 30 years old.... The world of music has lost a star. News broke on Sunday that rapper Lil Marlo, whose real name is Rudolph Johnson, was shot and killed on an Atlanta highway. He was only 30 years old.... More in www.eonline.com » Lost, Music Tags: SPA